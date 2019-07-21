

CTV News Winnipeg





Two officers were assaulted after pursuing a stolen vehicle Saturday night.

Winnipeg police say around 11:20 p.m. officers saw a stolen vehicle travelling slowly without lights on in the area of McKenzie Street and Machray Avenue.

When officers tried to stop the car, it took off speeding. After following the vehicle officers lost track of it around Cathedral Avenue and Arlies Street.

At that point AIR1 got involved and quickly spotted the vehicle as it came to a stop in the 800 block of Bannerman Avenue.

Police say a man got out of the car and ran away. The suspect was tracked as he tried to hide from officers and eventually hid under a carport.

Once police caught up with the suspect, the man resisted arrest and assaulted both officers.

Police say they tried to use tasers but had no success. The suspect was eventually safely taken into custody.

The vehicle had been reported stolen on July 18, 2019 from the Sargent Park area.

Michael McKenzie Graham Carriere, 31, is facing several charges including two counts of assaulting a peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime.

He was detained in custody.