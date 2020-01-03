WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has confirmed two outbreaks of a flu-like illness at two different personal care homes in Winnipeg.

A spokesperson for the WRHA said the illness, which hasn’t been confirmed to be the flu, has been detected at the River East Personal Care Home and Misericordia Place.

The WRHA said it defines an influenza-like outbreak as: “The occurrence of two or more cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) occurring within seven days and evidence of spread in excess of the expected number of cases in the facility.”

It notes the term influenza-like illness is used to refer to an illness that appears to be the flu, but hasn’t been confirmed in a lab.

The WRHA said it declares that outbreaks have ended “eight days after the onset of symptoms in the last symptomatic resident case. This represents two incubation periods for influenza.”

The spokesperson noted flu and flu-like outbreaks aren’t uncommon at personal care homes, especially in the winter. Though protocols are put into place, including cancelling group activities, visitor restrictions, staff contact precautions, and having some of the residents with the flu eat meals in their rooms.

More information on what the public can expect during outbreaks can be found online.