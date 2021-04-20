WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was kept busy with a pair of overnight fires Monday and Tuesday.

The first fire occurred in a high-rise building in the 0-100 block of Hargrave Street on Monday at 10:19 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building. Crews fought the blaze declaring it under control just before midnight.

Everyone in the building safely self-evacuated, and no injuries were reported. Winnipeg Transit provided a bus for temporary shelter while firefighters worked, and most residents were able to return to their suites.

Firefighters were then called to a fire at one-storey home in the 900 block of Selkirk Avenue at 2:42 a.m. Tuesday.

Smoke and flames were coming from the home, and the fire was brought under control at 3:37 a.m.

Nobody was in the home, and no injuries were reported.

The causes of both fires are under investigation, and no damage estimates are available.