WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service extinguished two fires early Monday morning.

At 1:22 a.m. fire crews responded to an automatic alarm in a City of Winnipeg-owned house located at 1637 Main Street. Built in 1874, Bleak House is a designated historic building currently being used as the home of a non-profit agency.

Once on scene, crews encountered smoke and flames coming from the structure.

An offensive attack was launched and the fire was declared under control at 1:56 a.m. Crews then worked to ventilate smoke from the structure.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are currently available.

At 3:10 a.m. WFPS crews responded to another fire in a home under construction in the 100-block of Imperial Avenue.

Crews launched an offensive attack and declared the fire to be under control at 3:26 a.m.

There were no occupants in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

This fire also remains under investigation.