WINNIPEG -- RCMP have arrested two people after a flight from London, England to Los Cabos had to be diverted to Winnipeg.

Manitoba RCMP said it was informed around 11:45 a.m. that a plane was landing at Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport due to an unruly passenger.

The plane landed at 12:03 p.m. and officers met the plane at the gate. RCMP said once officers were onboard, they arrested a 25-year-old man from the United Kingdom, for allegedly causing a disturbance. RCMP added he is also facing charges of resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

RCMP said they were called back to plane after the first arrest for another unruly passenger, who was not connected to the man.

Officers arrested a 34-year-old woman, also from the U.K., for causing allegedly causing a disturbance.

Both people remain in custody.

Tyler MacAfee, a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Airport Authority, said everyone else on the flight was taken off the plane.

"They took the passengers off the plane and they've put them up at hotels in the city, as I understand it," said MacAfee, adding they are expected to leave at some point on Friday.