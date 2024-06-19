Cat-tastic, feline flicks are set to be celebrated at the first ever Winnipeg International Cat Film Festival.

The event runs June 25 at The Park Theatre, with proceeds going to the Cats Advocacy Team of Manitoba Inc.

“The film festival celebrates cats, cat culture, and everyone who loves cats," said Chris Guenther, the team's executive director.

Nearly a week from the inaugural event and tickets are already sold out.

The festival features 14 feline-themed, short films submitted by filmmakers from around the globe, including Hungary, Iran and Canada.

There will also be a screening of a Winnipeg cat café documentary directed by local filmmaker Francine Louis Dulay.

“The films we have selected for the film festival really work together to capture the full range of emotions and experiences that come along with having a cat in your life,” said Cats Advocacy of Manitoba board chair Amanda Heslop.

The meow-mentous event is already sold out. More information on the festival can be found on the festival's website.