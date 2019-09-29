Two pedestrians taken to hospital after being hit by car on Portage
(Photo: Scott Anderson/CTV News Winnipeg)
Published Sunday, September 29, 2019 11:04AM CST
Two pedestrians have been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Portage Avenue Sunday morning.
The collision happened on Portage Avenue near School Road around 6 a.m.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene. There is no word yet on the current condition of the pedestrians.
Westbound portage was shut down to traffic for several hours while investigators worked at the scene.