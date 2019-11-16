WINNIPEG -- Two people have been arrested in Kenora after a break and enter Saturday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police said around 2 p.m. officers responded to a break and enter call in the north side of the city. Police said they were told two people forced their way into a residence, and also had a gun.

The suspects stole electronics from the residence and then left. Police said they were provided with descriptions of the suspects, and with the help of the canine unit, forensic identification unit, and youth and crisis unit they were able to find them.

Two people were arrested in connection to the break and enter around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police said more details are expected to be released, and the investigation is ongoing.