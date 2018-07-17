

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service said a man and a woman were arrested on Monday in connection to a stolen vehicle that had drugs inside of it.

Around 8:10 p.m., officers said they saw a vehicle with a stolen licence plate in the Redwood Avenue and Main Street area.

Officers stopped the vehicle, which had a male driver and a female passenger inside.

Police said they discovered that the vehicle was stolen on July 4 from East St. Paul, Man., and the licence plate was stolen from a vehicle on Sunday in Winnipeg.

The man and woman were taken into custody.

A K-9 unit was then brought to the scene and they indicated that there were drugs in the vehicle. When the WPS searched the vehicle they found a bag that had:

- A stainless steel pellet gun with a black plastic handle and steel magazine

- 126 grams of methamphetamine

- 14 grams of powder cocaine

- 49 Percocets

- 67 alprazolams

- 18 Hydromorphine pills

- 7 omeprazole pills

- Numerous packaging materials and scales.

Winnipeg’s Erin Matthew Moar, 23, has been charged with a slew of offences including four counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking. He is being detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

A 23-year-old woman from Winnipeg has been charged with numerous offences including possession of property obtained by a crime over $5,000.