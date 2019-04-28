

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested two people after they allegedly stole a truck and drove away from police.

Police say the truck was stolen from the West St. Paul area between April 25 and 26.

The WPS says on April 27, officers spotted the stolen truck around Henderson Highway and Munroe Avenue and the driver immediately took off speeding after seeing police.

With the help of AIR1 police say they later spotted the stolen truck as it travelled in the back lane of Washington Avenue near Roch Street.

They say AIR1 continued to track the truck until it stopped in the Bowman Industrial Park area and the two people inside ran away.

Police say both people were found in a nearby industrial compound and taken into custody.

William Garnet Lemay, 48, from Winnipeg has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and was also processed on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear.

Brittni Eastman, 27, from Winnipeg was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and was also processed for an outstanding warrant for failing to comply with probation.