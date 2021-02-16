WINNIPEG -- Two people are facing a handful of drugs and weapons-related charges after being followed and eventually arrested by Winnipeg police.

On Feb. 14, police said the Guns and Gangs Unit, along with the tactical Support Team and West District officers performed a search warrant at a hotel suite in the Sargent Park area.

During that time, officers said they saw two people arrive at the hotel in a cab but then left after seeing police.

Officers followed the two to Sargent Avenue and Strathcona Street where they tried to stop the cab.

Police said a man in the vehicle started throwing things out the window and when the cab stopped, he started to run.

Police took a woman in the cab into custody.

Officers were able to catch the man, with the help of AIR1, and he was found trying to hide under a truck in the 1100 block of Strathcona Street.

Officers found what the man allegedly threw from the cab and determined it was 75 grams of fentanyl, which has a street value of $15,000, and eight grams of methamphetamine, which has a street value of $800.

Police also searched the cab and found a .22-calibre sawed-off bolt action rifle, 15 rounds of ammunition for the rifle with a magazine, bear spray, a phone, a money counter, $3,600, and a scale.

Police said the woman was also found to be carrying 1.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Adam Channing Douglas Carr, 33, from Winnipeg has been charged with:

Two counts of possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count for the meth and the other for the fentanyl;

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle;

Possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

Possessing a weapon;

Possessing a prohibited firearm with ammunition;

Possessing a firearm knowing it is unauthorized; and

Four counts of possessing a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Police said he remains in custody.

A 23-year-old woman from Winnipeg has also been charged with several similar offences and she has been released on an appearance notice.

None of the charges have been tested in court.