WINNIPEG -- Two people are dead and one seriously hurt after a car crashed into a pickup truck on Saturday near Seddon’s Corner.

RCMP responded to the incident on Highway 44 around 2:30 p.m.

Police say a car, with three people inside, was driving east on the highway when it crossed over the centerline and hit a westbound pickup truck. The a 24-year-old woman from the Rural Municipality of St. Clements, who was driving the car, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The two other people in the car – a 24-year-old woman from St. Clements and a 23-year-old man from Winnipeg – died at the scene.

A 55-year-old man and 50-year-old woman, who were in the pick-up truck, were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

RCMP officers are investigating.