WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have charged two people following a shooting over the weekend.

Police had originally reported that a man in his 40s was found after reports of a shooting at Arlington Street and Notre Dame Avenue on Sunday around 12:24 a.m.

The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition and was later downgraded to critical.

Police did arrest two men after the incident.

On Monday, police charged a 20-year-old man with 11 firearm and assault-related offences.

Officers also charged a 15-year-old man with three firearm and assault-related offences.

Police are not releasing the name of the 20-year-old as the investigation is still ongoing.

Investigators noted the victim did not know the two men charged when the incident happened. Police said the three men got into an argument and it ended with the man being shot.

He remains in hospital at this time, but police said he has been upgraded to critical but stable condition.

The two males remain in custody. The charges against them have not been proven in court.

Winnipeg police continue to investigate.