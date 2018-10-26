

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Two people are dead and another two in hospital after an overnight house fire in Winnipeg.

Emergency authorities say the two-storey home was engulfed in flames and smoke when firefighters arrived at the scene in the 0-100 block of Prince Edward Street shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Two people managed to get out of the building before crews arrived. Officials say one of them was taken to hospital in critical condition and the other was taken in unstable condition, but has now been upgraded to stable.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, two bodies were found inside the house.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate.

A separate fire at an empty two-storey apartment block in the 400 block of Maryland Street Thursday evening resulted in a firefighter being taken to hospital.

There is no immediate word on that person's condition.

- With files from CTV Winnipeg