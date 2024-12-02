WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Two people found dead at Portage la Prairie home: RCMP

    A map showing the location of Oak Bay in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba. (CTV News Winnipeg) A map showing the location of Oak Bay in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba. (CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    The Manitoba RCMP is investigating after two people were found dead at a home in Portage la Prairie over the weekend.

    The investigation began around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday when officers were called to a home on Oak Bay.

    When Mounties got to the scene, they found a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman dead.

    Police note there is no concern for public safety and that they will provide more information when it is available.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    RCMP continues to investigate.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News