

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service found two dead men while conducting a well-being check in the city’s Westwood area on Tuesday.

General patrol officers went to a home in the first 100 block of Wordsworth Way to check on a person’s well-being. The WPS said when they got there they found the dead men.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation, which is still in the early stages. According to officers, it appears to be domestic in nature.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508.