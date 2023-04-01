Two people found dead in Dauphin: RCMP

RCMP in Dauphin are investigating the deaths of two people Saturday morning.

Mounties were called to a Dauphin home just after 7:30 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 68-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman inside, both dead.

Investigators say there is no ongoing risk to the public and no suspect is believed to be at large.

RCMP Major Crimes Services, Dauphin RCMP, and forensic identification officers are on the scene.

Police say the investigation is in its infancy. CTV News will update this story as more information becomes available.