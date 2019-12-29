WINNIPEG -- Two people were found dead in separate incidents in Selkirk Park and Gillam on Saturday, with RCMP saying the deaths were due to exposure.

On Saturday around 11:40 a.m. RCMP were called about an unresponsive man who had been found on a trail in Selkirk Park. RCMP officers along with medical crews found a 52-year-old man who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Later that afternoon around 3 p.m., Gillam RCMP were called about an unresponsive woman who had been found in an open area near the baseball diamonds on Butnau Road in Gillam, Man.

The woman, 48, from Fox Lake Cree Nation was found dead on the scene.

RCMP said there is no criminality suspected in either deaths, but will continue with the investigations.

RCMP said it is waiting on the results from the autopsies.