Two people hurt during attempted carjackings on Sterling Lyon Parkway: police

Arrests have been made after police say two people, one a senior, were injured during a pair of attempted carjackings near a busy Winnipeg mall earlier this week.

Winnipeg police say they were called to the incident on April 9 at around 5:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Sterling Lyon Parkway, which is near Outlet Collection Winnipeg.

Officers arrived to find a female suspect attempting to flee the parking lot. She was arrested without incident, police say.

The major crimes unit took over the investigation, and found two suspects had approached a vehicle in the parking lot, pulled a 52-year-old woman from the vehicle to the ground, and physically assaulted her, police say.

Investigators also say before the incident, both suspects approached a 77-year-old man getting into his vehicle in a nearby parking lot on the same block. One of the suspects assaulted him, while demanding personal property. They also unsuccessfully attempted to pull him from his vehicle.

During the assault, the second suspect got into the vehicle on the passenger side looking for items to steal.

Both victims suffered minor injuries, officials say, and neither vehicle was stolen.

Officers later identified a female youth as a second suspect and arrested her in the 1700 block of Taylor Avenue without incident.

A 32-year-old woman and a 15-year-old female, both from Winnipeg, are facing two robbery charges each.

They were released on undertakings.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.