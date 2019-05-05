

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP in Dauphin says two people are in custody in connection to a homicide in Gilbert Plains, Man.

Police say on Saturday officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 9:40 p.m., and found a 36-year-old man suffering from injuries.

They say the victim received immediate medical attention but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

On Sunday evening, a 39-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were arrested and taken into custody in connection to the homicide investigation, according to RCMP.

No charges have been laid at this time.

Gilbert Plains is located about 350 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.