

CTV Winnipeg





Two people were rushed to hospital Monday night after a fight broke out at the Ramallah Café in the 300 block of Pembina Highway.

Police were called to the scene just after 11 p.m. following a report that two males were stabbed.

At the lounge, police found two males who were seriously hurt. They were both taken to hospital – one in critical condition, the other in unstable condition.

CTV News observed broken glass from a glass door at the entrance of the café.

Police don’t have any more details at this time, but said the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are currently speaking to witnesses.

“The investigation is going on and all we can say at this time is that we’ll be closed until the investigation is complete which can take a few days," Ramallah Café management told CTV Winnipeg in an online message.