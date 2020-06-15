WINNIPEG -- Police found two people with gunshot wounds in the Burrows Central area on Sunday.

At 12:25 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to the 1000 block of Redwood Avenue after several shots were fired at a house.

Once on scene, officers found a man, 39, and a woman, 40, who had been shot. Both were transported to hospital in stable condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call either 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).