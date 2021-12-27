Two people injured in overnight fires

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) were busy with two fires overnight.

According to WFPS, crews were called to a fire in a one-story bungalow on Emerson Avenue near Monson Street around 10:38 p.m. on Boxing Day.

WFPS said crews found very light smoke and stains of smoke inside the home. Firefighters opened up a portion of the building to find a fire in a building cavity.

WFPS launched an offensive attack, declaring the fire under control at 11:08 p.m.

Residents of the home self-evacuated prior to the arrival of first responders. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available at this time.

ARDEN AVENUE FIRE

On Monday morning, WFPS responded to an automatic alarm at a seven-story, high-rise apartment tower on Arden Avenue and Pulberry Street.

WFPS said crews arrived around 6:47 a.m. and determined that smoke was coming from a suite on the third floor.

Firefighters initiated an offensive attack, and at 7:08 a.m., the fire was declared under control. WFPS said fire damage was contained to the one suite.

Two residents were assessed and treated on-scene by paramedics. One was taken to hospital in stable condition, the other did not require further care. No other injuries were reported.

The City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services was called to assist multiple individuals in finding temporary accommodations.

No damage estimates are available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.