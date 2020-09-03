WINNIPEG -- Two people are dead following a house fire in Cross Lake First Nation, Man.

Manitoba RCMP officers went to the fire on Thursday morning around 3:55 a.m., and found the home in the Natamik 1 area completely engulfed in flames.

According to police, the initial investigation shows there were four adults in the home at the time of the fire.

Mounties said two adults got out of the house safely, but two adults were found dead inside.

Firefighters also came to the scene and extinguished the fire.

RCMP, Forensic Identification Services, and the Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating.

Police did not release details on the cause of the fire or the identity of the victims.