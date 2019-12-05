WINNIPEG -- Two people have died following a crash in the RM of Rossburn Wednesday night.

RCMP said around 9:30 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a single vehicle rollover on Road 144 West, three kilometres west of Provincial Road 264.

Police said there were four occupants from Waywayseecappo First Nation in the vehicle. It was travelling west on Road 144, when it drove off the road and rolled several times. One person was thrown from the vevhicle.

A 45-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 47-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Mounties believe the occupants of the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts and speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Prairie Mountain RCMP, along with a traffic analyst continue to investigate.