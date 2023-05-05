Two people recovering after attempted murder in Flin Flon: RCMP

RCMP are looking for answers after two people were shot in Flin Flon Thursday.

Police got the call around 9:45 p.m. on May 4, receiving reports of shots being fired at a home on Ross Street in Flin Flon.

Responding officers found a 23-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to hospital, and then airlifted to Winnipeg.

RCMP identified a second victim - a 28-year-old man - who suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims remain in hospital.

Mounties say the shooting was not a random act, and are investigating the incident as an attempted murder.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1422, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.