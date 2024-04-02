Two people rescued after car falls through ice on Lake Winnipeg

The Manitoba RCMP rescued two people on Sunday whose SUV went through the ice on Lake Winnipeg.

The rescue began around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday after police received a report about the pair stranded on the lake.

Officers went to the scene immediately, speaking to the stranded individuals via cellphone in order to locate them. Mounties were extremely cautious when travelling over the thin ice.

When the stranded individuals saw the police lights, they carefully walked over to the officers, because the ice was too thin for officers to drive all the way over. Both people made it safely to police and were brought to Selkirk.

Police note a 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were driving on Lake Winnipeg to their regular ice fishing spot when their SUV went through the ice. A towing company recovered the car.

Mounties are warning people that as temperatures are warming up, it is not safe to be on the ice, especially in a car.