

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service says two people were rushed to hospital Friday morning after a serious crash in the city’s northwest.

Police were called to Leila Avenue at Pipeline Road around 4 a.m.

They say three vehicles were involved in the crash; two people were taken to hospital, where one remains in stable condition.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

The intersection was closed for most of the day Friday while police investigated.