Two people sent to hospital following car crash
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 12:30PM CST
Traffic is being rerouted in the area of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Warman Road following a car crash Monday morning.
Winnipeg police said they were called to the area just before 9 a.m.
One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition, the other in unstable condition.
Police are on scene.