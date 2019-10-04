The City of Winnipeg said two people were taken to hospital in stable condition after a fire on Prevette Street Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out shortly before 1 p.m. in the top floor of a four-storey apartment block on the residential street, near the East Elmwood Community Centre.

The two people taken to hospital had escaped the suite before crews arrived, the city said, and no one else was hurt.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a window and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Firefighters stuck around to ventilate the building, the city said.

No word yet on a damage estimate. The cause of the fire is under investigation.