Two people taken to hospital following plane crash in Dryden, Ont.
Published Tuesday, February 25, 2020 8:24AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Two people were taken to hospital on Monday following a plane crash at the Dryden Regional Airport.
The Ontario Provincial Police responded to the incident just before 4:15 p.m., along with fire and emergency crews.
The plane , a Fairchild Swearingen Metroliner, was headed to Sioux Lookout, Ont. It lost control and left the runway during takeoff.
Eight people – six passengers and two crew members -- were on board. Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries,
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, and the Transportation Safety Board is investigating.