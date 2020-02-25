WINNIPEG -- Two people were taken to hospital on Monday following a plane crash at the Dryden Regional Airport.

The Ontario Provincial Police responded to the incident just before 4:15 p.m., along with fire and emergency crews.

The plane , a Fairchild Swearingen Metroliner, was headed to Sioux Lookout, Ont. It lost control and left the runway during takeoff.

Eight people – six passengers and two crew members -- were on board. Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries,

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, and the Transportation Safety Board is investigating.