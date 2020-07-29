Advertisement
Two people taken to hospital following Wednesday evening crash
Published Wednesday, July 29, 2020 9:44PM CST Last Updated Thursday, July 30, 2020 7:48AM CST
(File image.)
WINNIPEG -- Two people were taken to hospital on Wednesday evening following a two-car crash at Keewatin Street and Pacific Avenue.
Police said they were called to the collision around 6 p.m.
Two people were taken to hospital in critical condition, but one has been upgraded to stable condition.
Police are set to release more information on the crash later on Thursday.
This is a developing story. More details to come.