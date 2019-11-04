WINNIPEG – Police were called at around 7:30 Monday morning for reports of a crashed stolen van at Pacific Avenue and Isabel Street.

Constable Rob Carver with the Winnipeg Police Service said Monday that witnesses saw two people running from the scene after the crash. He said the van was previously reported missing and that there have been no arrests made at this time.

Images showed a white van up on the sidewalk by the Gang Action Interagency Network building, located at 231 Isabel St.

No one was injured in the crash.

Fire crews were on scene until just after 8 a.m..

Police continue to investigate the crash.

- With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen