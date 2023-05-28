Two pets dead after North End fire: WFPS

A family is displaced and two pets dead after a fire in Winnipeg's North End Saturday night.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said they got the call around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, when they responded to a two-storey house in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue.

Fire crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters attacked the fire from the inside, declaring the flames under control by 8:10 p.m.

No one was hurt in the fire. The City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services (ESS) team responded to help five displaced residents find temporary accommodations.

Animal Services was also at the scene to help with a cat and a dog that firefighters had found dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.