WINNIPEG -- Two members of Peguis First Nation are presumed positive for COVID-19.

According to Peguis Public Health, the First Nation was notified on Wednesday that two members were in close contact with a potential COVID-19 case. The two individuals immediately began self-isolating and being monitored for symptoms daily by nurses.

Peguis Public Health said the individuals tested positive for the virus after receiving rapid testing at the Percy E. Moore Hospital on Friday. Their samples will be forwarded to the provincial public health laboratory for confirmation.

The First Nation said Peguis Public Health is continuing contact tracing and will advise any community members who may need to isolate.

According to the post written by Chief David Crate, the individual became symptomatic on Sept. 8, and went in for a test at Percy E. Moore Hospital. The positive test was confirmed on Thursday, September 10, and has been sent to the province's public health laboratory for confirmation.

ANOTHER CASE ON A FIRST NATION

Fisher River Cree Nation confirmed a case of the virus in an online post Friday afternoon.

According to the post written by Chief David Crate, the individual became symptomatic on September 8 and went in for a test at Percy E. Moore Hospital.

The positive test was confirmed on Sept. 10, and has been sent to the province's public health

Fisher River Cree Nation closed its administration office on Friday for cleaning and sanitization. It will reopen on Monday.

READ MORE: Manitoba First Nation confirms COVID-19 case

-With files from CTV's Charles Lefebvre