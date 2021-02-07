WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg firefighters extinguished two Saturday night fires, one of which required the evacuation of neighbouring homes.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said crews responded to a garage fire at 9:01 p.m. in the 600 block on Lansdown Avenue.

The WFPS said the fire was declared under control about a half-hour later.

The second fire happened at 9:17 p.m. in a vacant home on Simcoe Street.

When crews arrived at the home in the 600 block, they saw flames coming from the structure.

A defensive attack was launched, with the fire being declared under control at 11:23 p.m.

Residents of neighbouring homes were forced to evacuate as firefighters made sure the fire didn’t spread. They have since returned to their homes.

There were no injuries or damage estimates available in both cases. Investigations are ongoing into the causes of the fires.

The WFPS noted drivers should use caution in the area because of ice. They said city crews will be monitoring the area.