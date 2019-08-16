

Two people were sent to hospital after a fire at a business in Point Douglas Friday night.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the first 100 block of Mordaunt Street just before 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officials said a vehicle was on fire in an attached garage.

Everyone inside the business evacuated before crews arrived. The city said two people were checked by paramedics on scene, and were ultimately sent to hospital in unstable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.