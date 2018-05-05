Manitoba RCMP were called to two separate fatal vehicle crashes that led to two lives being taken Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a single vehicle crash on Highway 13 just north of Carman around 1:20 a.m. They discovered a 43-year-old man had been launched from his pickup truck after it rolled over. He was pronounced dead on arrival. Police believe alcohol was a factor in crash, and said the man not wearing his seatbelt at the time.

The second crash happened a few hours later on Highway 6 near Ashern when an SUV rolled over carrying a 24-year-old woman and 30-year-old man. Both survived the original crash, but as they attempted to leave the vehicle the man was struck by an oncoming pickup truck killing him.

Police have charged the driver of the pickup truck, a 41-year-old man from Ashern, with impaired driving causing death. He remains in police custody.

Investigations in both cases are ongoing.