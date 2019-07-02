

Winnipeg police were kept busy over the Canada Day long weekend after the city saw a slew of crimes, including two shootings and three stabbings.

On Tuesday police released information about nine separate crimes that resulted in a number of people being taken to hospital between June 29 and July 1.



Two men shot

Winnipeg police said a man was shot in the area of Langside Street and Sara Avenue on Saturday at around 3 a.m. He suffered upper body injuries.

Officers said another man was shot in his lower body on Sunday at around 6 a.m. on Manitoba Avenue.

The major crimes unit is investigating these incidents. Both victims were taken to hospital and are in stable condition.



Woman and two men stabbed

Officers said on Saturday night a woman was stabbed on Greenway Crescent.

Police allege after the attack the woman’s car was taken and driven into oncoming traffic on Highway 1, hitting a semi-truck. Police said the suspect got out of the car and jumped under a passing semi.

RCMP detained the suspect.

Police said there were two other stabbings over the holiday weekend, both of which took place on Sunday.

In the first, a man was stabbed at a restaurant in the 200 block of Edmonton Street and then proceeded to walk to the Portage Avenue and Kennedy Street area, police said, where he was found hurt by officers at around 3 a.m. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable. No arrests have been made.

In the other reported stabbing, police were called to the 3100 block of Pembina Highway at around 4 a.m. to deal with an injured man. Police allege the 23-year-old man got into a “verbal confrontation” with a woman he knows, which ended with him being stabbed. He was taken to hospital in critical condition. The woman, 31, was charged with aggravated assault and failure to comply with recognizance.



Other incidents involve woman being struck with bladed weapon

Officers released information about several other Canada Day long weekend crimes including: