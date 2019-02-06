CTV News has learned it’s believed that the two men who died during a shooting at a downtown restaurant on Wednesday shot each other.

Winnipeg police were called to Johnny G's Restaurant and Bar around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after shots were fired inside.

The men were found suffering from serious gunshot wounds and couldn't be saved.

It's the second time in six years the Main Street eatery has become the scene of a deadly shooting.

Kyle Mcaulay was working across the street in the Via Rail building early Wednesday as officers and paramedics arrived on scene.

"I started looking outside,” said Mcaulay. “I saw one unmarked police car stop in front of Johnny G's. About three officers, three or four officers, got out of the vehicle and went inside with.”

Mcaulay said some of the officers were carrying what looked like assault rifles.

"I saw two stretchers come out of the restaurant later on and they went in the back of ambulance and they just sat there for about ten to fifteen minutes before they left."

Police later confirmed two men were killed after being gunned down in the restaurant while employees and patrons were inside the establishment.

Police said Wednesday a number of people were detained as part of the investigation, and on Thursday said one man was still in custody.

"We don't believe we’re looking for a shooter that's left the premise,” said Const. Rob Carver Wednesday.

"I can tell you that we don't believe there's any further risk to the public. Obviously, if people are shot there's a risk to the public. I do know that someone inside the restaurant who was not connected to the two males, suffered a minor injury, was treated and I understand released."

Police wouldn't comment on the nature of the person’s injuries.

"Really can't get into the details other than to say nothing serious or life altering,” said Carver.

When asked by CTV News if an employee was hurt, the restaurant's owner Johnny Giannakis responded only by saying "she's okay" and declined to comment any further on the incident.

It's the second time in six years his business, which stays open until 4 a.m., has become the scene of a fatal shooting.

William Edward Moar, 24, died after he was shot in the restaurant in the early morning hours of Feb. 15, 2013.