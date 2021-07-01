WINNIPEG -- Two statues of queens at the legislative grounds have been toppled.

Thursday afternoon, demonstrators part of events honouring the children who died in residential schools were at the Manitoba Legislature.

Our ppl took down the queen Elizabeth statue here in Winnipeg�� pic.twitter.com/Ppsxg4sfeW — Jõhn Tö Thê (@sickermorestyle) July 1, 2021

During the event, the statue of Queen Victoria was taken down and covered in red paint.

The base of the statue was also covered in red handprints.

Source: Gary Robson/CTV News

The Queen Victoria statue was first unveiled in 1904.

Winnipeg Legislative They Pulled down the Queen Victoria Statue pic.twitter.com/oObs5ZxrE8 — AuntiFa (@uriohau) July 1, 2021

A second statue, one of Queen Elizabeth II, was also toppled during the event.

Source: Gary Robson/CTV News

The statue is adjacent to the Government House.

There is no word if either of the statues have been permanently damaged.

Today in Anishinaabe Territory.

No pride in #genocide! ✊

Queen Victoria Statue taken down in front of the MB Legislative. pic.twitter.com/nQj2Vqz3HD — Michael Yellowwing Kannon (@MichaelKannon) July 1, 2021

