Two suspects arrested following slew of property crimes in Manitoba

    The Manitoba RCMP arrested two people in connection with a slew of property crimes in the Lockport, St. Andrews and West St. Paul areas.

    The investigation began around 8 a.m. on Monday after Mounties received several calls related to these crimes. Police allege that all incidents involved the same suspects.

    RCMP said they received the following reports:

    • Two suspects attempted to break into a Lockport business, but were scared off by people in the area and fled;
    • A stolen truck was found damaged on River Road in the RM of West St. Paul. Police said the truck and a side-by-side off-road utility vehicle were stolen from a nearby home, alleging the truck had been backed through a garage door in order to gain entry to the garage..
    • A man driving a side-by-side stopped at a property and began going through a car. When the homeowner confronted the man, the suspect hit him with a quad off-road vehicle while fleeing. The 65-year-old man sustained minor injuries.

    Officers then found an abandoned side-by-side on Highway 9, and received a report about two suspicious people nearby.

    This led officers to find a female suspect and a stolen vehicle. She was arrested without incident.

    Mounties contained the area and received a call about a suspicious man, which led them to the suspect who was riding a stolen bike. He was arrested without incident.

    A 30-year-old woman from the RM of McDonald is facing several charges including theft and two counts of breaking and entering.

    A 32-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with a number of offences including two counts of breaking and entering and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

