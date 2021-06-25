WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg’s taxi industry has dealt with drops in ridership and other challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the city’s two main taxi companies, Duffy’s and Unicity, are donating $10,000 in vouchers to help Winnipeggers get vaccinated.

The vouchers provide low-income seniors and people with accessibility needs rides to vaccination centres in the city.

“The industry wants to do what it can to be part of the vaccination efforts to help us all get back to normal in Winnipeg,” Joe Masi, Winnipeg Community Taxi Association’s spokesperson, said.

Masi said the initiative’s goal is to help increase vaccination numbers in Winnipeg.

Duffy’s and Unicity are partnering with the Transportation Options Network for Seniors (TONS) and its community partners to distribute the vouchers.

“This is something we want to get in the hands of the seniors that really need them,” Masi said.

Once an eligible person has a confirmed COVID-19 vaccination appointment, they can contact 211 to request a voucher through TONS.