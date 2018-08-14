Winnipeg police have arrested an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old in connection with a fire at a vacant commercial building in the North End.

The fire broke out on July 16 around 9:55 a.m. and emergency teams responded to the property with smoke coming out of it in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Investigators believe the fire was suspicious. The building was a total loss, with damages exceeding $100,000.

Police identified two suspects and the major crimes unit made the first arrest on Saturday, Aug. 11 around 3:10 p.m. at a home in 400 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Police said Donnovin David John Torresan, 18, of Winnipeg is facing multiple charges, including arson causing damage to property.

The second suspect was arrested Sunday, Aug.12 around 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Police allege the 16-year-old was carrying an improvised device called a ‘zip gun’ which had been made from various bike parts.

Police have charged the minor with a list of offences, including arson causing damage to property and possession of a weapon.

Both suspects are in custody.