A pair of teenage girls were arrested for a carjacking in the 1600 block of Roy Avenue on Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m., police said they tried to rob a homeowner exiting her car, eventually hitting her with a bottle on the head causing minor injuries.

A neighbour ran in to try and help the woman, but was threatened.

Police said the neighbour’s fiancé tried to stop the carjacking and was dragged for 10 to15 feet, and suffered minor injuries.

The duo drove the vehicle around the Weston area crashing and hitting multiple cars. Eventually, police were able to lead the driver into a parking lot where they hit a parked car.

Police arrested the pair and took them into the custody.

The first suspect, a 14-year-old girl, was charged with two counts of robbery, uttering threats, dangerous operation of motor vehicle, fleeing while pursued, driving while impaired, and driving with more than 80 mgs of alcohol in her blood, failing to comply with a sentence and four counts of failing to comply with conditions set by a judge.

The second suspect, at 16-year-old girl, was charged with two counts of robbery and failing to comply with a sentence.

They were detained in custody.