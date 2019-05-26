

CTV Winnipeg





Two teenagers have been charged in connection to a stabbing in the 300 block of Pritchard Avenue on Friday.

The Winnipeg Police Service says around 1:30 a.m. officers were in the area of Salter Street and Selkirk Avenue when they were flagged down and found a victim of a stabbing.

A 31-year-old man was found suffering from significant injuries and was transported to hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police believe a 26-year-old woman had been walking in the area when two people started to follow her and one of them attempted many times to start a conversation.

Once she arrived at a residence on Pritchard Avenue, police say the male victim went outside to confront the suspects and was stabbed. The woman was also threatened and assaulted but did not need medical attention. Police say the victims did not know the suspects.

Police say the suspects ran away after the stabbing. They were later located by police in the area and attempted to run away again. One of the suspects was taken into custody in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue and the other in the 400 block of College Avenue. Police seized a knife from each suspect.

Jeremiah Keegan Nepinak, 18, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and possession of a weapon. The second suspect, a 14-year-old boy is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.