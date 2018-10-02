The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested two teenage boys in connection to an armed robbery where a 16-year-old was pepper sprayed.

On Monday around 2:10 p.m. police went to the Portage Avenue and Vaughn Street area for a report of a robbery with a firearm.

According to the WPS officers saw two teen boys fleeing the Ellice Avenue and Vaughn Street area who were taken into custody around Qu’Appelle Avenue and Balmoral Street.

A 16-year-old boy told police that he met the two suspects, who he didn’t know prior to the incident, at a shopping mall close by. When they got outside, the two suspects assaulted the 16-year-old, pointed a handgun at him, pepper sprayed him and then stole his backpack. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Winnipeg’s Brock Bentley Mann, 18, has been charged with a number of offences including armed robbery using a restricted firearm or prohibited firearm He is detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

A 17-year-old boy has also been charged with a number of offences. He is detained at the Manitoba Youth Centre,

The major crimes unit continues to investigate. Police ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).