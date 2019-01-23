

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





Two boys are facing charges in connection with online threats directed at three Winnipeg-area schools late last week.

Police said on Jan. 17 around 4:30 p.m. they learned of an online threat against Arthur Day Middle School and John W. Gunn Middle School. Then, hours later, around 10:25 p.m. they learned of another online threat directed toward École Van Belleghem. These threats were circulated online which resulted in a number of calls to Winnipeg police.

On Jan. 21, a threat was made on social media directed at police officers.

Around 11:35 a.m. on Jan. 22, police arrested a 13-year-old boy, who was with his parents at the time. He is facing two charges of uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death, in connection with the threats against Arthur Day Middle School, John W. Gunn Middle School and police.

Then just over an hour later, a 12-year-old boy came to police headquarters and was arrested for uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death, in connection with the threat against École Van Belleghem.

Both boys were released back to their parents on appearance notices.

Police don’t believe these threats or arrests are connected to each other. They also don’t believe that these threats were credible or that the boys had access to weapons.

In a news conference, Const. Jay Murray said the investigation into these threats used up a lot of resources which cost police around $45,000. He reminded parents to talk to their kids about the impact of posting threats online.

“Our investigation has led us to believe that in each incident the youth felt that they were anonymous and may have not fully understood the seriousness and the impact of the threats they made,” he said.