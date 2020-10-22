WINNIPEG -- Two teenage boys, aged 17 and 18, are believed to be dead after falling through an ice-covered marsh in Delta, Man.

Manitoba RCMP said on Wednesday around 2:45 a.m., they received a report of two unknown males who were trying to get into a home on Cherry Road. The individuals told the homeowner they were looking for the home of someone they knew, but the homeowner was concerned and notified police.

Once police got to the scene, the teens had already left the home, but were still in the area.

Mounties began to look for the two boys when they heard calls of distress coming from a marsh area.

RCMP officers used police dogs to track down the teens, and eventually found an ice-covered marsh area, where something had broken through the ice.

The 17-year-old boy from Portage la Prairie, Man., and the 18-year-old boy from Brandon, Man., didn’t resurface and police said they are considered dead.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

