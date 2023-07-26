Two teens stabbed playing basketball in Manitoba, 14-year-old boy facing charges

THOMPSON, Man. -

RCMP in northern Manitoba say a 14-year-old boy is in hospital with life-altering injuries after he was stabbed while playing basketball.

They say another boy, who is 16, was also stabbed and seriously injured during a fight among several teens in Thompson on Tuesday.

Mounties say a suspect also used bear spray on the group before running away.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and remanded in custody.

He and has been charged with several offences, including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Police say they continue to investigate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.